BENIDORM council wants to install a network of elevators to improve access to the Tossal de La Cala viewpoint.

Access up the 889 metre-long steep path has always been a major concern with people suffering from mobility issues unable to use it, unless they have transportation like a special scooter.

The elevator plan is part of a €3 million project submission sent to the Ministry of Tourism to improve the popular visitor site.

The grant would come out of its recovery and improvement fund to improve tourist and historical heritage assets around Spain.

The proposed solution to improve access to La Cala is a network of four elevators linked by walkways starting from the Paseo de los Tamarindos at the end of Poniente beach and finishing where the upper area starts at the Plaza de la Ermita Virgen del Mar.

The project would also include the remodeling of the 889 metre-long path to the top, with precast concrete steps, and changing the paving to stamped concrete and tactile tiles, which are few easier for people with sight problems to navigate.

Other improvements include new seating, signs, slope stabilisation and new lighting.

If the €3 million bid is successful, all the work would be done over seven months, once contractors have been appointed.

