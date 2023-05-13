BLANCA PALOMA will be representing Spain this Saturday evening in the Eurovision Song Contest with a flamenco-based song called Eaea.

The 33-year-old singer hails from El Altet just outside Alicante-Elche airport and moved to Madrid in 2013 to pursue a theatrical career.

She won the Spanish selection process at Benidorm Fest 2023 with Eaea – composed in tribute to her grandmother, Carmen.

“Folklore is universal and there is something in the essence of it that is understandable to everyone,” said Blanca Paloma.

It’s a leap of faith for Spain, as the last time it picked a flamenco-based song back in 1984, it got the infamous ‘nul’ points but bookmakers and Eurovision experts are placing Blanca Paloma in the top ten.

She will perform Eaea backed by her four dancers in the first half of tonight’s show in Liverpool, with her exact slot still to be announced.

Photos, banners, and posters of Paloma Blanca have appeared all round El Altet and also in the city of Elche.

Giant screens have been erected in El Altet’s main square and the Candalix car park in Elche, with DJs at both locations providing entertainment from 7.00pm before the contest starts two hours later.

Benidorm kicked off its Eurovision party in the Plaza de La Hispanidad on Friday evening and will resume the celebrations tonight at 8.00pm.

Following the big screen relay from Liverpool, there’ll be a concert featuring singer Soraya.