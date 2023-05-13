JAVIER BARDEM will be presented with the Donostia Award, a prestigious career achievement prize, at the 71st staging of the San Sebastian Film Festival in September.

The 54-year-old Las Palmas-born actor has over 70 screen credits during his illustrious career and will receive the award on September 22.

Previous winners of the Donostia include Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola, and Juliette Binoche.

Bardem has been a big supporter of the San Sebastian festival throughout his career and his first visit was in 1993 when he was promoting the film Golden Balls.

He’s been honoured by the festival before as the following year, he won San Sebastian’s Silver Shell for Best Actor for two movies, Imanol Uribe’s Numbered Days and Gonzalo Suarez’s El detective y la muerte.

Bardem, who won an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA for his role as an assassin in No Country for Old Men, last attended the festival in 2021 which screened the satirical comedy which he starred in, The Good Boss.

Future productions include the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and the role of King Triton in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

READ MORE: