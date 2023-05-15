A TEAM of firefighters from the Dublin Fire Brigade missed their flight home in order to save the life of a severely injured motorcyclist on a Malaga motorway.

The Johnny-on-the-spot heroes were heading to Malaga airport on Sunday after attending a conference in Sevilla when they saw the stricken rider sprawled out on the A92 close to Alcalá de Guadaira.

A team of Irish firefighters were first on the scene at a life-threatening motorcycle accident. Credit: Emergencias Sevilla

The middle-aged man was unconscious and not breathing, having suffered multiple injuries.

Members of the technical rescue team leapt out of their vehicle to cordon off the part of the motorway and administer life-saving first-aid.

They managed to get him breathing again, protect him from spinal injury and stabilise his condition, all in the middle of the busy motorway.

Meanwhile, one of their Advanced Paramedics spoke with the local emergency services to coordinate their actions.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade hailed their team, one of whom had ‘specific training and experience of motorcycling injuries from race events.’

The team cordoned off the area to protect the rider and other cars on the motorway and got to work administering life-saving first-aid. Credit: Emergencias Sevilla

Spanish emergency services were also quick to praise their Irish counterparts for their professionalism.

““Without any hesitation, they protected the area, posted signs and got on with it. The flight to Dublin could wait,” the Seville0-based Emergency Rescue headquarters said.

“These kinds of stories happen when the dedication to public service has no limit. Thanks a lot, mates.”

