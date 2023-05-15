Top events in Spain for the week and month ahead from Benidorm to Barcelona via Valencia, Malaga, and Marbella.

THIS WEEK

Madrid Fiestas de San Isidro (May 15). Time to lie in the park and listen to music. Events across Madrid.

Valencia Meat Carnival (May 18-21). Organisers will aim to beat last year’s record by throwing more than 10,000 kg of meat on the sizzling grill at this resolutely against-the-tide festival at the old Grau station.

Barcelona Time to Eat Fest (May 20-21) A line-up of the city’s top chefs cook up a storm in before slathering audiences at this gastronomic festival organised in conjunction with Time Out Barcelona. Entrance tickets include 16 tasters.

Benidorm Magic Play Fest (May 12-28). Like to play chess dressed as Darth Vader? Join thousands of indoor types at Magic Robin Hood Resort for an action-packed festival focused on anime and cosplay this week, and videogames the next.

Malaga’s White Night (May 20) Noche en Blanco known for good reason as ‘sleepless night’. Theatre, music and dance and nocturnal fun – there’ll be dancing in the streets.

COMING UP

Benidorm Tortilla de Patata Contest (May 27). Fun doesn’t get more serious than this. Tortilla crafting is the top-rated culinary skill in Spain.

El Rocio May 26-May 29). A million of the faithful gather for a marathon knees-up at El Rocio, Huelva. If crowds and sleep deprivation are not for you, look out for the caravans of horses and carts passing along the route from all points south, the previous week.

Primavera Sound Barcelona (May 29-June 4). Pet Shop Boys, Blur, Calvin Harris and Rosalia head the line-up.

Primavera Sound Madrid (June 8-10). The party transfers to the capital.

Malaga Gastronomy Festival (June 2-5). Masterclasses, showcookings, the MasterChef Junior, and no shortage of good things to eat at Plaza de la Marina. TBC

Torremolinos Pride (June 1-4). One of the most famous events on the LGTBI calendar in Spain, expect parties, drag acts and a fabulous parade.

Marbella Festival (June 6-12). AKA the Feria de San Bernabé, this traditional festival is one of Marbella’s biggest events of the year. Expect more in the way of processions, flamenco and queen of the feria contests than cocktails and celebs as the old beach town embraces tradition.

Corpus Christi (June 8-11). Seeing processions through white villages festooned in reeds and flowers is not to be missed during Corpus weekend. Some places start earlier with spectacular processions and religious events, most notably Toledo, which gets going on June 4, so check local town halls and tourism boards for details.

