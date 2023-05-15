THE VOX Councillor for Parla, Ana Gonzalez Martinez, has been arrested as part of an anti-narcotics operation in Madrid.

The 37-year-old politician, who is also the number three on the party’s list in Parla municipality, has been taken to custody with her partner, a military officer.

Two other Spanish nationals have also been arrested as part of the operation.

Policia Nacional have registered a number of properties in various municipalities of Madrid and Toledo.

Agents have seized more than one kilo of cocaine, various quantities of marihuana, tools for the sale and trafficking of the substances, some handguns and ammunition, cash and high-end motor vehicles.

Gonzalez had earlier appeared in an election campaign video explaining that social issues in Parla are a consequence of ‘crime and drug trafficking’.

Una es Rocío Monasterio, condenada por estafar a sus clientes vendiendo lofts ilegales.

La otra es Ana González, su n? 3 en Parla. Ha sido detenida en una operación contra el narcotráfico.



Van hablando de delincuencia y de la inseguridad que genera el tráfico de drogas. ? pic.twitter.com/0kGUfNtjGj — DemasiadoBurdo (@DemasiadoBurdo) May 15, 2023

