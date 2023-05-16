THE magical Candlelight concerts are illuminating Malaga’s most stunning venues with a range of tributes to some of the greatest bands in history.

This coming Saturday, May 27, Candlelight will offer an evening of incredible live music in Malaga’s magnificent Gran Hotel Miramar with a tribute concert to Coldplay.

The pianist Natalia Kuchaeva will be in charge of making the audience relive some of the band’s most iconic tunes such as Clocks, Paradise or Sky Full of Stars.

On Saturday, June 10, another one-of-a-kind concert played by flickering candlelight is scheduled to take place at the Museo Carmen Thyssen, this time with a tribute to 70s pop group ABBA.

There will be two concerts, at 8:30pm and 10:15pm where the string quartet Cuarteto Melissando will be in charge of bringing to life iconic songs such as Dancing Queen, Money, Money, Money, Money, Waterloo and Mamma Mia.



The last of Candlelight’s current concerts in Malaga is scheduled for Friday, June 16, at the Sala Unicaja de Conciertos María Cristina, which will be a tribute to Joan Manuel Serrat, one of the most influential singer-songwriters of popular music in Spain.

On this occasion, the string quartet Cuarteto Resonance will transport the audience through the Catalan’s work with songs such as Penélope, Lucía, Poco antes de que den las diez, and Mediterráneo.

Tickets for the next Candlelight Premium concerts in Malaga can be purchased through the Fever website. Tickets range from €15 to €45.

