THE EQUALITY Ministry will launch an app that will register the time men and women spend doing housework.

Spain’s State Secretary for Equality, Angela Rodriguez ‘Pam’, has announced the new technological measure at an international conference in Geneva (Switzerland).

Rodriguez has said that the app will be launched ‘in the next few months’.

Women in Spain spend more than twice as many hours as men on household chores, according to a recent report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Read more: