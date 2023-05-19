A PROMINENT member of last year’s UK Most Wanted fugitive list has been acquitted of a 2015 killing by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court

31-year-old David Ungi was arrested last May as he entered a gym at a shopping centre in Coin, Malaga.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, he was detained alongside three other men, with police officers seizing a 9mm firearm and ammunition from a rucksack belonging to one of the group.

Baby-faced Ungi fought a four month battle against extradition to the UK before he was sent back in September.

Ungi was accused of being with two other men who shot 18-year-old Vincent Waddington in Liverpool eight years ago.

Those men- Luke Kendrick and Ryan Bate- were jailed for life in 2016 after being found guilty.

The Liverpool Crown Court trial heard that Ungi had left on a ferry to France the day after the fatal shooting and was not found until last May.

He told the court that he was working out at the gym when the shooting happened.

He said he fled the UK after coming under threat following the killing and that he was not running away from police.

A jury took 16 hours to clear him of murder and committing grievous bodily harm.

Ungi however was not released with the judge saying that he was currently serving a sentence for offences committed in Spain.

It’s not clear whether that referred to the firearm and ammunition seizure in Coin and no mention was made for how long he will have to remain in prison.

After his detention last May, Steve Reynolds, the National Crime Agency regional manager in Spain, said that ‘Ungi is a very dangerous person and his arrest is good news for communities both in Liverpool and Spain’.

