AIR Europa has cancelled 114 flights during eight new days of pilot strikes scheduled between today, Monday May 22, and June 2.

These strikes were called by the Sepla union following the previous four strikes in early May, which resulted in 68 cancelled flights.

The affected routes include domestic flights between Madrid and Bilbao, La Coruña, Palma de Mallorca, Vigo, or Málaga, as well as international flights to Rome (Fiumicino), Milan (Malpensa), Paris-Orly, Porto, Lisbon, and the Barcelona-Palma route.

The Ministry of Transport has set minimum services for the new strikes and the airline itself is offering three alternatives to affected customers.

The first of which is the possibility of changing dates within 30 days of the original flight and on the same route; to re-route to another Air Europa-operated destination within 3 days before or after the original date of the flight; or to get a credit voucher for the full amount of the flight ticket for future use.

Despite a recent pre-agreement reached on May 18, between Air Europa and its cabin crew (TCP), for a cumulative wage increase over three years (2023-2025) of 11.93%, the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla) has called these recent mobilizations at Air Europa—which could extend to the next summer months—due to ‘the company’s zero interest in resolving the labor dispute generated by its managers, by not attending the legitimate occupational labor and wages of the workers’.

READ MORE: