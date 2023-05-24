THE current ‘rainy season’ in Spain is causing floods in parts of Málaga while Vera, a town in Almeria, needed to activate its municipal emergency plan. However, the precipitation is delighting residents of the Sierra Nevada region by depositing snow that will fill ‘acequias’, water the land, and make the mountain less arid.

The ski resort at Pradollano, above Monachil, which closed on April 16, is now, ironically, having more of a white-out than during the winter sports season.

La primavera… ???? #SierraNevada

? 19/05/23 pic.twitter.com/b2j7FvEBz8 — Sierra Nevada (@websierranevada) May 19, 2023 More snow than in winter

The snowfall, lying above 2,400m, can also be seen on the south flank of the Sierra Nevada, from high villages such as Trevélez, which is located at 1,476m.

Trevelez with snow falling on the peaks behind. Photo: J. Chipchase Trevelez Barrio Alto. Photo: J. Chipchase

At lower altitudes, the vegetation and flowers are bursting into colour, having received a much-needed watering.

While the lengthy wet spell has taken some British residents by surprise, including Olive Press style consultant, Freya Rogers, who advised everyone to ‘transition to their summer wardrobe’ just before the deluge started, others are pragmatic.

Members of the Órgiva forum said: “There’s an old Spanish proverb. ‘When March is like May, May is like March’.”



Another is ”Until 40 May, don’t take off your tunic.’ That might equate to 10 June.

The reporter remembers snowflakes falling at 1,600m during June, a cold San Juan, and summer grey-outs when La Alpujarra was ‘like Scotland’.

Hoy en #Lanjarón ????? pic.twitter.com/wlC0FH21Zn — Isabel Gallardo (@igallardo12) May 23, 2023 It’s not pool season this week... more like Scotch mist.

Although it’s not pool season right now, with the forecast remaining rainy – for at least another week – it won’t be long until residents of Granada region speak of ‘mucho calor’. Instead of unpacking fleece jackets and reaching for the ‘lumbre’ to stoke the woodburning stove, people will be seeking ways to cool down.

