SIX people have been arrested in Aspe and Petrer in a long-running Policia Nacional probe into the theft of high-end vehicles that were scrapped for spare parts.

The first phase of the police operation recovered two partially-scrapped vehicles stolen in 2019 and 2020 on a farm in Aspe, with one of the cars originating from Malaga.

Two had been taken from streets in Alicante and a community garage in the San Playa area of the city.

Another car with false number plates stolen from Santa Pola was parked outside the farm.

CARS AT ASPE FARM

Phase two of the investigation focused on two warehouses in Petrer where spare parts from five stolen cars had been piled up, including a vehicle stolen in Germany

The remaining cars came from Alicante, El Campello, and Villajoyosa.

