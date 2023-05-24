LEVELS of reservoirs in Andalucia continue to fall despite the recent significant precipitation in several parts of the region.

It has been reported they are at 27.22% of their storage capacity, a 0.39% decrease compared to last week.

Water levels are experiencing a steady decline in Andalucia in the past months as the region is suffering from the worst drought in the last 30 years.

It has been reported that reservoirs in Andalucia were at 63.58% of their capacity 10 years ago.

Regarding the Guadalquivir basin, the largest in the autonomous community, it is currently at 23,8%.

This accounts for a 0.39% decrease in relation to last week and a fall of over 6% compared to the same week last year.

Junta Minister for Environment and Spokesperson, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, said last week that the situation is ‘dramatic’ for the economy, employment, and the people of Andalucia.