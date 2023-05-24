AN Italian man accused of murdering his partner in Torremolinos (Malaga) last week is under investigation for another woman’s disappearance nine years ago.

Marco R., 45, arrested for allegedly stabbing his 28-year-old ex, is believed to have been romantically involved with Sibora Gagani, an Albanian woman who disappeared in the same town in 2014.

Spanish media have reported that he confessed to the murder of Gagani at Torremolinos police station on Monday (May 22).

The accused allegedly told the police that the body of his former partner was hidden in the walls of the flat where they lived together in Torremolinos, according to Sur.

It has been further reported that a number of officers went to the house, but could not find the body.

Policia Nacional could not confirm this information to the Olive Press.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we cannot reveal any details,” a police spokesman said.

Gagani and Marco are said to have met in Rome in 2009 and moved to Torremolinos a year later.

She returned to Italy in 2013 with the intention of ending the relationship, but went back to Torremolinos in 2014 to give it another try.

Gagani, who was 22 at the time and also used a fake Italian identity under the name of Simona Faraone, was reported missing that summer, a few months after returning to Spain.

Marco, who was the last person to have contact with her, told Gagani’s family she had left without notice and that he did not know where she was.

Policia Nacional started an investigation in collaboration with the Italian police but Gagani was never found.

Now, almost nine years later, legal proceedings in relation to this case have been opened against Marco R.

The Italian was arrested last week for allegedly stabbing to death his 28-year-old ex partner at her flat in Torremolinos.

After he fled the scene, locals started sharing a picture of his face so he could be identified and arrested.

This helped a neighbour to spot him near the victim’s house, which led to his arrest.

But the photo was also seen by a former coworker of Gagani, who sent it to the missing person’s mother.

Gagani’s mom recognised him as the man who was romantically involved with her daughter at the time she disappeared.

This fact led a court in Torremolinos to open a second proceeding against Marco.

