A WOMAN in Granada had a miraculous escape on Tuesday after a pallet carrying bags of cement fell from a crane and crushed her car on the street below. The accident happened in Cañaveral street after a cable snapped, sending the 1,000 kilos of material plummeting toward her Smart ForFour.

The emergency services explained that the woman escaped serious injury thanks to the pallet falling on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Despite the state of the vehicle after the accident, the 23-year-old driver was able to exit the car without assistance. She was taken to a local hospital for examination but released on Wednesday according to news agency Europa Press.

Accidente ocurrido esta tarde sobre las 17:25h. en calle Cañaveral.

El cable de una grúa se ha partido y el material que estaba subiendo a un edificio ha caído al paso de un vehículo.

Hemos intervenido de inmediato acotando la zona y colaborando con los servicios de emergencias. pic.twitter.com/OBSU7ld5Ue — POLICÍA LOCAL GRANADA (@PoliciaGr) May 23, 2023

The emergency services blocked off the road where the accident took place, according to local media. An investigation has been opened to determine the causes.

Read more: