TWO men aged 23 and 24 have been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Adra (Almeria) last May 14.

It has been reported that the victim met the two alleged attackers at a party and was taken in their car to an area near the edge of a cliff.

The accused are said to have sexually assaulted the victim, stealing her phone so she could not call for help.

They left her alone and half-naked with bruises and lacerations all over the body.

“The victim walked to a nearby finca to ask for help. She arrived with torn clothes and without underwear,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers were able to identify the car of the accused, who were both arrested the following day.

The two alleged assaulters are remanded in custody.

Read more: