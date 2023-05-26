A HEAVY storm has caused severe flooding in the Murcia town of Molina de Segura, prompting its mayor to ask the national government to declare the area as an emergency zone.

Molina mayor, Eliseo Garcia, said the move would allow quicker processing for compensation and repairs caused by the storms.

The rain reached levels of up to 100 litres per m2 in an hour on Thursday flooding many streets in the town as well as damaging properties.

“Fortunately nobody died or was injured in the municipality,” Garcia commented.

“It rained a lot in a very short time in areas such as Campotejar damaging crops and houses.”

Emergency services had to rescue 15 people trapped in their vehicles as they were caught out by the heavy downpour.

One incident saw a boy being flipped out of his stroller as his mother pushed him across a flooded street.

They were both pulled to safety by a pedestrian.

A helicopter was deployed to help four people and 34 dogs had to be rescued at a home in the Cañada de Morcillo area.

The greatest damage to properties was in the districts of Huerta de Arriba and Huerta de Abajo with rescues continuing until 2.00am on Friday.

Warehouses were flooded in Molina’s La Estrella business area and there was significant damage to the Municipal Cemetery where part of the perimeter wall collapsed.

Farmers who have been struggling with drought issues this year ended up with flooded fields as a result of the downpour which at times turned to hail.

4,000 hectares of land were affected with 60% of crops being citrus fruits.