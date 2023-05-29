FRANCISCO de la Torre will continue for four more years as mayor of Malaga.

The Conservative Popular Party (PP) candidate has won the municipal elections held this Sunday, May 28, and has regained the absolute majority he lost in 2015, which forced him to depend on Ciudadanos for the last two mandates.

The results give the eighty-year-old’s party 17 councillors, up three on 2019, meaning he no longer needs the support of other parties to be reelected as mayor.

De la Torre thus remains unbeaten in what looks set to be his last municipal elections.

The PP leader has already said on several occasions that the most logical thing is that he will not be able to run again given that he will be 84 years old if he completes his term of office.

De la Torre has been Mayor of Malaga since 2000, and was re-elected by an absolute majority on three consecutive occasions (2003, 2007 and 2011). He was also re-elected in 2015 and 2019 and has once again has defended his seat as Malaga Mayor with absolute majority in yesterday’s elections.

