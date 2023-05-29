A MEMBER of a voting table in Llaranes (Asturias) polling station never came back from his cigarette break.
The 40-year-old man said he was going for a smoke after receiving the €70 voting table members are paid for their services on election days.
But the sneaky smoker, who is believed to have a large criminal record, never came back to the polling station.
And a woman in charge of another voting table in Inca (Mallorca) did the same thing with a similar excuse.
Around 10am, an hour after the station opened, she told her fellow members she was going for a coffee.
But she just ran away from the polling place and a substitute table representative had to fill in for the rest of the day.
Voting table members in Spain are chosen by draw and every election a number of people attempt to elude the responsibility.
Read more:
- 80-year-old Mayor Of Malaga wins another term of office with absolute majority
- Spain shifts to the right at 2023 local elections
- Spain’s 2023 local and regional elections: Voter turnout up on 2019