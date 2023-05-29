A MEMBER of a voting table in Llaranes (Asturias) polling station never came back from his cigarette break.

The 40-year-old man said he was going for a smoke after receiving the €70 voting table members are paid for their services on election days.

But the sneaky smoker, who is believed to have a large criminal record, never came back to the polling station.

And a woman in charge of another voting table in Inca (Mallorca) did the same thing with a similar excuse.

Around 10am, an hour after the station opened, she told her fellow members she was going for a coffee.

But she just ran away from the polling place and a substitute table representative had to fill in for the rest of the day.

Voting table members in Spain are chosen by draw and every election a number of people attempt to elude the responsibility.

Read more: