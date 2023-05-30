4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Fuengirola with pool garage - € 299,000

Fuengirola, Málaga 4 beds 2 baths € 299,000

NEW ON THE MARKET- TOWNHOUSE NEAR FUENGIROLA BEACH WITH A SEPERATE APARTMENT- Located within an established community this versatile property offers spacious accommodation over 3 levels. The townhouse has 2 separate entrances and you can use them independently as a family or rent one of the levels out for an income if you wish to. Entering the property you have a spacious lounge with a fireplace and 2 terraces one facing east with the morning sun and another large 25 meter terrace with afternoon sun. The kitchen has been renovated and is open plan with modern work surfaces and appliances. You… See full property details