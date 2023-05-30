A STEEL totem unit containing lifejackets has been installed on Calpe’s Penyal d’Ifac coast.

The fixed stainless steel structure on Paseo Princesa de Asturias operates off a solar panel and battery guaranteeing 24 hour service.

It’s been erected on a part of the coast where two cousins aged 19 and 24 died just over a year ago when they were swept away by strong currents.

To access the totem, users break the front glass and pick up one or more of the three lifejackets inside which can be thrown to swimmers in distress.

The jackets inflate on contact with the water within just a few seconds and are reusable.

When the glass is broken, it activates an emergency sound and light alert system in the area and has two alert buttons that when pressed link through to the Calpe Policia Local to the emergency 112 number.

Because of its independent power supply, the installation- which cost €13,406- is not dependent on an electricity supply connection.

Instructions on the totem are in Spanish and English.

Acting mayor, Ana Sala, said: “This rescue facility allows us to improve the safety of bathers on our beaches and can be used by anyone as an important way of providing help in the case of a drowning incident.”

