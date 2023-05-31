A DENIA fishing boat has discovered a human body six nautical miles off the coast on Tuesday.

It’s the fifth body to have been found in Denia waters in recent months.

The corpse was picked up to the shock of the crew in the nets of the Vidals de Denia vessel at around 2.30pm and was taken back to the port.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and the autopsy is pending, which will investigate the causes of death and the origin of the deceased person.

The presumption is that the body belonged to a migrant making a perilous sea crossing from North Africa to Spain.

On March 24, a fishing boat found the lifeless bodies of two men – one 20 years old and the other between 35 and 40 years old; while on April 12 they found two other people about two miles offshore from Denia.

