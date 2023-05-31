MALAGA will have a direct connection to New York as of today, May 31, with three flights a week operated by United Airlines until the end of September.

The capital of the Costa del Sol recovers this direct flight with the US after two inoperable years.

The seasonal route was lost in 2019 when Delta Airlines stopped flying from Malaga to JFK airport. Now, these new flights will use Newark airport and are exclusively offered by United Airlines.

The inaugural flight is due to take off from New York airport today, Wednesday, at 5.55pm and will arrive in the capital of the Costa del Sol early tomorrow morning, June 1, at 7.35am, taking approximately seven hours and 40 minutes.

In the opposite direction, the first flight of the season from Malaga-Costa del Sol to The Big Apple will leave this Friday, June 2, departing at 9.40am and arriving in New York at 12.15pm; a journey that is scheduled to last eight hours and 35 minutes.

The flights will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircrafts with 169 seats, of which 16 will be United Polaris business class beds, part of the airline’s ‘premium’ service. The remainder will be economy class, including 45 seats with extra legroom.



This new flight joins United’s existing year-round daily nonstop services from Madrid and Barcelona to New York/Newark; seasonal services from Madrid and Barcelona to Washington Dulles, and from Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca to New York/Newark; as well as seasonal service from Barcelona to Chicago O’Hare, which began May 26.

In total, United will be operating in five Spanish cities this summer, which is more than any other American airline, and will be the only one working with Malaga, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca.

