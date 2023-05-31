THANKS to its unique geography and diversity of landscapes, Malaga boasts hundreds of hiking trails through fascinating natural landscapes, peaks over 2,000 m high and along the seashore.

However, there is only one in Malaga which can claim to have a ‘Blue Trail’ flag; the Senda Litoral de Mijas.

From La Luna beach to La Cala beach, in the town of La Cala de Mijas, the Senda Litoral de Mijas in Malaga is a beautiful boardwalk and hiking path all along the beach and about six kilometres long.

A walk along this coastline path will bring you closer to the coast of Mijas and its stunning views over the sea.

A ‘Blue Trail’ distinction recognises scenic and environmentally friendly routes and are an initiative of the Asociación de Educación Ambiental y del Consumidor (ADEAC), the association responsible for other programs such as the Blue Flags program.

The Blue Trails program was created in 2011 with the aim of promoting sustainable tourism and environmental conservation through hiking.

