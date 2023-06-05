A 19-YEAR-OLD who allegedly stabbed a food shop manager in the neck in Marbella has been arrested.

The young man is accused of assaulting the worker to rob him of the cash register.

The assailant made a cut of about 12 cm (4.7 inch) in the victim’s neck after a struggle, according to the police.

After this, the young criminal reportedly fled the scene without taking any money.

During his escape, he is said to have forgotten a bag he had brought to carry the cash inside the shop.

This bag was crucial for the police to be able to identify the suspect, a local resident.

Agents were able to find the accused, who was also breaking a restraining order against his ex partner at the time of the arrest.

He was detained and will be remanded into custody until the trial takes place.