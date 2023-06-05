A 19-YEAR-OLD who allegedly stabbed a food shop manager in the neck in Marbella has been arrested. 

The young man is accused of assaulting the worker to rob him of the cash register. 

The assailant made a cut of about 12 cm (4.7 inch) in the victim’s neck after a struggle, according to the police. 

After this, the young criminal reportedly fled the scene without taking any money. 

During his escape, he is said to have forgotten a bag he had brought to carry the cash inside the shop.

This bag was crucial for the police to be able to identify the suspect, a local resident. 

Agents were able to find the accused, who was also breaking a restraining order against his ex partner at the time of the arrest. 

He was detained and will be remanded into custody until the trial takes place. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.