A 30-YEAR-OLD Romanian woman who has arrest warrants dating back to 2015 for committing ‘love hug’ robberies has been arrested in the Alicante area.

A ‘love hugger’ approaches mainly elderly non-Spanish victims to ask for information and then embraces them in a bear-like hug in appreciation for their help as jewellery and other small items are removed.

In many cases, a getaway car is waiting close by for the thief to make a quick escape.

The Policia Nacional said the detained woman was the leader of ‘love hug’ group operating across the eastern flank of Spain.

She had previously been arrested nine times and her latest detention came in the Alicante area following a theft inland in the Elda-Petrer area.

The thief had arrest warrants issued against her for similar incidents by courts in Malaga(three warrants), Funegirola, Roquetas de Mar, Torrevieja, and Manzanares.

The crimes were committed between 2015 and 2023.

In many instances over the last decade, huggers are arrested but get bailed, only not to turn up at a future court hearing because they have moved their illegal activities to another part of the country.

