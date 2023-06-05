RETAILER Carrefour says it its planning to install 330,000 square metres of solar panels at 130 of its stores in Spain.

Some 30 hypermarkets and supermarkets have seen solar panels introduced, with the French-owned company aiming to install an average of 1,700 solar panels at each store.

It has teamed up with SolarProfit, a Barcelona company focused on photovoltaic solar energy, for the project.

The solar panels will largely be rolled out in Andalusia, Catalunya, Extremadura, Madrid, and Valencia areas with the plan scheduled to run until June 2024.

At the conclusion of work, Carrefour will have installed a total of 200,000 solar panels, with which it will generate 112,000 MWh/year , which is equivalent to the energy needed by 50,000 homes in one year.

The move forms part of the retailer’s ‘Carrefour 2026’ commitment to environmental sustainability, and is backed by other efforts such as a move to electric-powered vehicles.

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and to achieve that, it plans to significantly decrease emissions from its operations, strive for 100% renewable electricity usage by 2030, and further reduce energy consumption.

