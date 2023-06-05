An Animal Awareness Education Day organised by Guardia Civil will take place in Palma on Saturday June 10.

The aim of the event, which will run from 11am to 2pm, is to highlight the importance of nature and fauna conservation in the Balearic Islands.

Exotic animals, birds of prey such as hawks, snakes and farm animals will be displayed.

During the day, attendants will also learn about the islands’ invasive species as well as the responsibilities that those adopting a pet have.

Incredible stories of rescued animals will also be told.

Anyone interested can attend the event at Palma Guardia Civil headquarters, located at number 10 of Manuel Azaña Street.

