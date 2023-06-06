A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck Casares early yesterday morning, shaking parts of the Costa del Sol.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) the quake—with its epicentre located in the town of Casares (Malaga)—was registered yesterday morning, June 5.

As reported on the IGN website, this latest earthquake was recorded at 6:46am at a depth of one kilometre.

The earthquake was felt with intensity III in the municipality, however, no material damage or personal injury has been reported as a result of this recently registered earthquake.

Five hours earlier, at around 1.28 am., another earthquake of magnitude 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded, with its epicenter in the Cadiz town of Castellar de la Frontera.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

In case of earthquakes, Emergencias 112 Andalucía recommends evacuating if necessary immediately after an earthquake.

In the case of being inside a home or office, it is necessary to gather all the cohabitants and go out into the street, always using the stairs, helping the injured and preventing further injuries or damage.

READ MORE:

Casares: The hilltop haven in southern Spain you need to visit

A 3-plus magnitude earthquake shakes Spain’s Granada