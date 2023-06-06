THE JUNTA has released two rescued owls in the natural park Los Montes de Malaga to coincide with World Environment Day, yesterday, June 5.

Both birds, one long-eared owl and one tawny owl, recently saved and rehabilitated at the El Boticario recovery centre for threatened species were returned to the wild near the Mirador de Vazquez Sell, located in the heart of the Montes de Malaga Natural Park.

There to take part in the event to set the owls free was the Territorial Delegate for Sustainable Development in Malaga, Jose Antonio Viquez Ruiz, who praised the community involvement in the rehabilitation work of the species, given that one of the rescued owls had been found weak and in poor conditions by a local resident who notified the competent authorities for it’s recovery.

El Boticario is located in the Montes de Malaga Natural Park and belongs to the Andalusian Network of Conservation Centres.

