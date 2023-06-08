ART classes, dance sessions, outdoor storytelling, photography workshops and cultural tours will make sure children do not get bored over summer in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) will team up with various groups to put on the events on behalf of the Ministry of Culture as children break up for the holidays.

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery at the City Hall will also remain open throughout the summer months to give children the chance to tour it and find out about local paintings.

And the Mindspace Project will be organising visits to different sites to ‘broaden children’s education’.

The Ministry of Culture’s offering for the summer is usually accompanied by sports activities organised by the sports authorities.

For the younger kids, aged 3 to 7-years-old, there will be storytelling at Commonwealth Park, the GEMA Gallery, Campion Park and the National Gallery throughout July.

Dance teachers Giovanna Garzon, Gabriella Martinez and Cristina Rodriguez will organise a session for children of ages on July 7-12 at the Fine Arts Gallery.

It will be ‘fun, creative and interactive’, the government promised.

The GEMA gallery (Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art) will put on art workshops on July 20 and 27.

The first group will be from 6 to 10-years-old and the second will cover the ages of 8-12.

The Mindscape Project is offering a ‘Summer Programme with a Difference’ with visits to art galleries and street murals.

Finally, the National Art Gallery will provide ‘fun interactive worksheets’ and ‘a discovery trail’ to keep kids entertained.

Adults can also enjoy the artwork using QR codes to scan the paintings and find out about Gibraltar rich cultural heritage.

