A MAN stabbed his girlfriend five times in a Guardamar del Segura street on Tuesday before he ran in front of a taxi as he tried to avoid being arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The assault happened in the Avenida de Cervantes area of the city close to the beach.

The couple had lived together in Elche but the woman moved to Guardamar last week to act as a carer for an elderly person.

The boyfriend went to the area and phoned her, before he confronted her in the street outside a pharmacy.

The 32-year-old victim suffered a series of knife wounds including one to her chest.

Pharmacy employees rushed to help her while the man, 42, fled on foot and ran to the Santa Ana industrial estate as the Guardia Civil pursued him.

The chase ended when he was knocked over by a taxi and like his partner, he was taken to Torrevieja Hospital with various injuries.

There were no previous complaints for domestic abuse filed by the victim nor was the man listed in the Viogen database that lists restraining orders or histories of abuse against women.

Once the aggressor was released from hospital, he was taken before a Torrevieja judge who jailed him.