BENIDORM’S two Poniente beach libraries have reopened for the main tourist season.

The ‘biblioplayas’ are next to the Paseo de Colon and by Avenida Vicente Llorca Alos close to the junction with Calle Aigues.

They will be open between 11.00am and 4.00pm from Tuesday to Sunday until October 31 with a wide selection of books, newspapers, and magazines.

BEACH READING(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

They join the all-year-round facility at Levante beach at the junction of Avenidas Europa and Madrid, which offers an extensive collection of material in various languages including English.

Beaches councillor, Monica Gomez, said: “Benidorm was a pioneer in creating ‘biblioplayas’ which improves the beach experience for people and also operates as a meeting place.”