TWO locals accused of making death threats to the mayor of Alfarnate (Malaga), Juan Jesus Gallardo, have been released on bail.

They are further said to have attempted to attack him with a knife on Sunday June 4.

The assault allegedly took place after an incident at a local bar.

Gallardo told Guardia Civil officers that the two neighbours had been denied a building permit and a municipal report a few months ago.

“I am very scared, they are residents in the village,” Gallardo said.

A Malaga court has agreed to release the alleged assailants on bail until a trial takes place.

