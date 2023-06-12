AN overwhelmed Costa del Sol animal shelter is desperately appealing for volunteers and adoptions.

Animal Care España (ACE), in La Cala de Mijas, is going through a real struggle, caring for more than 500 dogs and 200 cats.

The charity needs 300 kg of food a day to feed the animals, which is a real financial strain.

“We don’t have enough people, so if anyone knows someone who can help, please contact us,” Founder Fabienne Paques said during a charity lunch.

8-month-year-old Kwibus is looking for a home.

She added: “We have too many animals as a new one is abandoned at the refuge’s door almost every day. And due to the limited space, they are starting to fight. In my office alone I have 20 dogs.”

Paques is also concerned about the animals’ health.

Camaron is ready to run with his new human mate.

“A number of dogs they leave at our entrance have leishmaniasis. Also, a virus is currently affecting the cats and some of them are dying.”

Romeo is such a Casanova.

Wanna play a game with Coca?

The situation is dramatic and, consequently, there is a great need for volunteers, dog walkers, foster homes and adoptions.

Anyone wanting to help ACE, which has rehomed more than 27,000 animals in the last decade, is urgently needed.

Their website can be visited at https://ace-charity.org/en/.