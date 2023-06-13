As part of a multi-million Euro expansion plan, MiColchón is opening a new ‘Rest Center’ in Estepona. The Malaga-based company now covers the entire Costa del Sol through its soon-to-be 11 stores and has a strategy to expand across Andalusia. MiColchón is already firmly established as the leading supplier and distributor of beds, mattresses, pillows, and other sleep equipment on the coast, and its new 300m2 store on Calle Fahrenheit in Estepona’s industrial estate further solidifies this position.

MiColchón Estepona showcases the best beds and sleep equipment in Europe and offers a range of top international brands, including Tempur, Sealy, Flex, Nessen, Relax, Hukla Germany, and Emma. However, the store is not solely dedicated to ensuring you get a good night’s sleep. MiColchón is also the go-to place for finding a large selection of high-quality chairs and armchairs manufactured in Europe. This includes the prestigious Stressless brand, the finest relaxation armchairs from Norway, and the comfortable Nessen armchairs, which are fully customizable and exclusive to MiColchón. They are made with the best stain-resistant fabrics and the finest Italian leather, featuring motorized relaxation systems such as the new ‘Zero Gravity’ mode that improves blood circulation.

Starting this July, the residents of Estepona will be able to enjoy personalized advice on the healthiest and most restorative sleep provided through Mattressology®. MiColchón has assembled a specialist team that provides personalized advice on achieving the best rest. If you have a back problem, for example, you can rest assured that the team will find the ideal sleeping equipment to suit your needs.

With over 40 years of experience, MiColchón is a leader in the industry, achieving record-breaking sales figures in the last year with 25,000 mattresses and over 5,000 sofas and armchairs sold. Over the years, they have served an incredible 500,000 customers. Their excellent service and range of products speak for themselves, with zero complaints and thousands of positive reviews.

MiColchón Estepona will be offering special opening prices, along with its usual services and guarantees: free transport, assembly, and removal of used products, as well as the best prices on their products.

To find out more about the opening of MiColchón Estepona, you can follow MiColchón on social networks:

Facebook: MiColchon

Instagram: @MiColchon_spain

YouTube: MiColchonSpain9357

Website: www.micolchon.com