THE terral wind that swept into Malaga yesterday, Tuesday May 13, will remain for most of the week and leave the province with sizzling highs of 35ºC.

Following several weeks of mild temperatures, rains and storms, in which temperatures have been milder than normal for this time of the year, the mercury will start to climb and, according to weather experts, they are going to keep rising.

As the hot ‘terral’ wind continues to sweep across the province, the heat will be more suffocating in parts of the Guadalhorce valley such as Pizarra, Coin and Cartama with highs of 35ºC expected.

In general, almost all the inland towns in the Guadalhorce Valley will exceed 30ºC from midday onwards, and are not expected to fall below that mark until 10pm.

In Malaga city, Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, forecasts minimum temperatures of 21ºC and maximum temperatures of 33ºC degrees today Wednesday, June 14.

On the western Costa del Sol, from Torremolinos to Marbella, temperatures are expected to hover between 29-32ºC, with Manilva and Estepona forecast to register the highest temperatures for the day in that area.

Meanwhile, on the eastern coast, Rincon de la Victoria and Velez-Malaga will record the highest temperatures; 32-33ºC.

Nerja will remain somewhat cooler with expected highs of just 27ºC according to the AEMET forecast.

This will be the start of several days of sweltering heat in the province of Malaga.

READ MORE: