A COMBINATION of stagnant water areas caused by recent heavy rain and higher temperatures are providing perfect hatching grounds for mosquitoes across Alicante province.

That’s led to municipalities across the Vega Baja launching special spraying operations to counter the spread of the pest.

Experts say that warmer temperatures actually shorten the biological cycle of mosquitoes, which then leads to mass hatchings and a population boost.

In Torrevieja, complaints have built up in the last week from residents in urbanisations close to the Torrevieja and La Mata lakes about the increase in mosquitoes.

Spraying has been ramped up with the use of spray cannons and larvicides in recent days on the San Luis urbanisation as well as the Torretas.

Special chemicals are also being deployed to exterminate mosquitoes that have already reached adulthood.

Once the shock measures have finished, the main focus will be on controlling and eliminating mosquito larvae.

The general advice is to keep swimming pools and gutters on roofs and terraces clean; emptying objects that accumulate water such as vases, ashtrays or pots; and to avoid turning over items that may already have mosquito netting on them.

