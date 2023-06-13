SPAIN’S weather agency AEMET has placed Malaga’s coastline under yellow alert for strong winds, and coastal phenomena.

The alert comes into force today, Tuesday June 13, for a maritime storm which will see waves of up to three metres and strong westerly gusts of 60km/h which will bring hot terral winds and leave highs between 27 and 30ºC.

?? Activado para mañana el aviso amarillo por fuertes oleaje en toda la costa de #Málaga.

Se espera poniente fuerte, vientos de 60km/h y olas de 2 a 3 metros. ??

Las temperaturas superarán los 30° donde entre terral. pic.twitter.com/viQuu4iAqs — ElTiempoEnMálaga (@ElTiempoEnMlag1) June 12, 2023

The weather warning, which will be in force until midnight today, will mainly affect the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce, and Axarquia areas.

However, Malaga is not the only Andalucian province with a weather warning for gusty wind. A yellow warning for sea swell has also been activated on the coasts of Almeria and Granada.

In the rest of the country, AEMET has forecast showers and storms that may be locally strong in much of the north and northeast of the mainland, mainly in the Cantabrian area, Pyrenees, Iberian and northeastern coasts.

As of tomorrow, Wednesday, the winds will ease during the day, however the terral will remain.

From Thursday onwards, although it is still early days, AEMET predicts that temperatures will not fluctuate too much and skies will remain clear.

READ MORE: