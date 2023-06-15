CHIEF MINISTER of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo will be reaching out to the community in late June and July just months before this year’s election.

Picardo has been away from the Rock for long periods as he tries to thrash out an EU treaty that does not cross the British territory’s red lines.

But he is keenly aware of his need to drum up popular support for his socialist party alliance with the Liberals, bringing him back to the working class roots of the local people.

If he and his coalition can win the next election, he will have won four elections on the trot.

The feat will equal that completed by former adversary Peter Caruana who since being defeated in 2011 has given valuable advice to the current administration.

And after Together Gibraltar leader and co-founder Marlene Hassan Nahon bowed out of politics this week, it leaves Picardo and his party in pole position to win the election.

His only real threat is the GSD which has shown few creative ideas to challenge his leadership.

Picardo himself said he ‘was very much looking forward to speaking to members of our community’ in the government statement.

He will be at Glacis Estate on June 27, the Eastern Beach Area on the following day and Catalan Bay on June 29.

The Chief Minister will then go to Laguna Estate and drop by the Dolphin Youth on June 30.

He will restart his ‘CM on Location’ community meetings on July 5 at Mid-Harbour Estate and the following day at Varyl Begg Social Club.

He will conclude his meetings at the IPA social club on July 11, senior citizens’ social club on July 13 and Plater Youth Club on July 18.

“I encourage those wishing to discuss any issues in the coming weeks to request a time slot,” Picardo said.

“We started the ‘CM On Location’ initiative back in 2019, and it has been extremely useful to gain insight and directly engage the community in a meaningful way.”

