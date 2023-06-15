AN ALICANTE couple have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for using bogus prescriptions to get barbiturates from pharmacies.

The drugs were then sold online via social media messaging apps with most of the customers being minors.

The Chilean man, 21, and the Spanish woman, 20, had previous criminal records of a similar nature, some which dated back to earlier this year.

The police investigation was initiated by a family doctor in Alicante province who discovered that a bogus prescription for medicines to treat anxiety had been presented at a pharmacy.

The prescription had his name and medical college membership number stamped on it, as well as a false signature and fake letterhead.

Police started viewing video evidence from various pharmacies used by the couple to identify them.

Their home in the North Zone of Alicante was raided where various quantities of narcotic substances such as hashish and marijuana were discovered as well as the stamp they used on the prescriptions with the doctor’s details.

Several bottles of a well-known medication to treat serious symptoms of anxiety were also removed.

The arrested duo have been charged with drug trafficking and falsifying documents.

