A NEW website will give businesses and individuals an easy way to help fund Gibraltar’s 1000-seater national theatre.

The digital platform showcases the latest plans for the theatre at the John Mackintosh Hall, which will get a substantial facelift in the process.

Apart from the main multi-level theatre there will be a secondary studio theatre seating 200 people, a much larger modern library, exhibition spaces and a chic cafe restaurant.

It will replace the current theatre which is much older and smaller.

The Gibraltar National Theatre Foundation (GNTF) that runs the project is hoping more people and businesses take part in funding the project.

It started its ‘Buy-a-Seat’ campaign that allows entities to put their names on seats they funded, which will be a real legacy to those who fund them.

“We are excited to provide the community with a user-friendly online platform that not only informs about our progress but also invites engagement and support,” said a GNTF spokesperson.

“Through the ‘Buy a Seat’ plan, we hope to involve as many individuals and businesses as possible, as this project truly belongs to the entire community.”

The new theatre will not only expand the Rock’s booming theatrical production.

It will also allow dance companies, musicians and other artists to use the premises for their projects.

The new website, http://gibraltarnationaltheatre.com will guide users through the new project which plans to start building this year.

“Together, we can make the Gibraltar National Theatre a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come,” the government statement concludes.

