FLAMENCO lovers with sea legs will soon be able to enjoy a highly original Mediterranean cruise experience.

Seven Seas Flamenco Experience is a pioneering cruise experience in Spain, a voyage on board the Atlantis, a historic sailing ship with a capacity for 36 passengers.

With the Mediterranean as a backdrop and flamenco art taking centre stage, this cruise experience will transport flamenco lovers through four emblematic Spanish cities for an authentic flamenco experience at each stop; Cartagena, Almeria, Malaga and Cadiz.

During the voyage, scheduled for eight days and at a price of €2,960 per person, passengers will witness a review of the history, origins, influences and different styles of flamenco art as well as enjoy first class daily flamenco performances on board the Atlantis, performed by leading flamenco artists such as Ricardo Fernandez del Moral, on vocals and guitar, and flamenco dancer Ofelia Marquez.

The cruise will take place from November 1-8, 2023.

For more information: https://oceanosophia.com/seven-seas-flamenco-experience/

