CHIEF Minister Fabian Picardo highlighted the ‘huge effort’ made by Albert Mena to receive the award of Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Albert Mena was one of six people named on the honours list this year, which also included Nicole Carreras and Keith Leonard Farrell for MBEs.

Picardo was quick to ‘congratulate all award recipients’ but highlighted Mena for his work as Financial Secretary especially during the pandemic.

Mena was key ‘in the design and execution of the BEAT schemes’, the Chief Minister said.

The government’s Business Employee Assistance Terms (BEAT) scheme provided essential funding to businesses hit by the COVID-19 lockdown on the Rock.

“The fact is that Albert went above and beyond the call of ordinary duty in everything that he did as Financial Secretary, as he does in life generally as an incredible over-achiever of the sort that puts us all to shame, both in effort and in attainment,” Picardo added.

Meanwhile, Carreras and Farrell were accepted as Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for their work with the disabled and conservation of heritage respectively.

The King also gave Suzanne Romero a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to health in Gibraltar.

Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats and Inspector Alex Enriles got Overseas Territory Police Medals (OTPM).

Additionally, the governor Sir David Steel granted Gibraltar Awards to Ian Cumming for his healthwork and Gaynor Vatvani for her work with local children.

