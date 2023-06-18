3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool garage - € 369,000

Casares, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 369,000

This first-floor luxury apartment was built in 2021 with high quality materials. The urbanisation is a very well-maintained gated community with beautiful gardens and several golf courses nearby as well as a short distance to the beach. The large, covered terrace offers an open green view and tranquillity. There is easy access to the large community swimming pool. When entering the property there is a spacious hallway that leads to all other rooms. The whole apartment has beautiful high-quality light grey modern tiles / flooring. The open and bright lounge and dining area has windows/doors… See full property details