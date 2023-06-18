LIDL intends to consolidate its position as an important economic driving force for Andalucia with the opening of a new large logistic center in Escuzar (Granada).

With a surface area of over 65,000 m2 and a € 88 million investment, the Escuzar center will be amongst the largest in Spain and the third owned by Lidl in Andalucia, after those of Malaga and Dos Hermanas (Sevilla).

The platform has been built on a 132,000 square metres plot within CITAI, an Industrial, Technological City and Innovation Area in Granada and in addition to the 65,000 square metres of floor space, it boasts 139 loading and unloading docks and has the capacity to store up to 50,000 pallets simultaneously or manage 1.3 million pallets a year.

Furthermore, this new warehouse has 6,000 pick points as well as a parking bay for 240 cars and 90 lorries.

The German supermarket chain currently has a network of over 120 shops and employs more than 3000 people in Andalucia.

In addition, Lidl has purchased over €1.37 billion in regional products from more than 70 suppliers, translating into about 27,400 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

