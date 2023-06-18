LOOKING to take your furry friend with you when you go for a bite or for a drink? The Repsol Guide has put together a list of the 7 best dog-friendly restaurants in Malaga province.
- Candado Golf Restaurant: On the premises of a golf club (Real Club El Candado) and stands out for its relaxing terraces and views. Classic-traditional cuisine and good rice dishes.
- Kütral: Steak house in Ronda, where chef Martín Abramzon uses classic Argentinian grilling techniques.
- Albert&Simon: Fine dining seafood French cuisine. Albert and Simon Restaurant is located in San Pedro de Alcantara.
- Arxiduna: The restaurant is at the famous square called Plaza de Ochavada in Archidona (52 kilometres away from the City of Málaga) where the chef ‘brings a lot of personality to the menu, giving a new perspective to classic dishes’ and always using seasonal products and local produce.
- El Acebuchal: Bar-restaurant El Acebuchal in Frigiliana offers a varied menu that includes local specialties such as venison, wild boar or kid goat meat.
- Tragatá (Ronda): This restaurant in Ronda also boasts a Michelin star and offers typical Andalucian cuisine with a modern touch.
- Mike Palmer’s Tavern: A rustic-cum-contemporary restaurant with an excellent terrace located within an equestrian club on the outskirts of Málaga, and offers updated traditional cuisine, based on products and with many dishes off the menu.
