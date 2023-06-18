THE Port of Malaga will receive 46 cruise calls between June and September this year, figures which exceed those of 2022.

Although the summer season, which runs from 15 June to 15 September, is not considered one of the high seasons for cruise tourism, it should be noted that the over forty stopovers not only exceeds last year’s figures but also those for the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic.

That said, looking at the historical series of summer berths at Malaga’s port facilities, the current year is still behind 2017 and 2018, when 60 and 48 cruise calls were made respectively.

The 46 scheduled stopovers this summer season involve 23 different shipping companies, of which the leading company is MSC Cruises.

Betting on Malaga as a homeport once again this summer, MSC Cruises will make a total of 11 calls with two different ships and is expected to bring more than 100,000 tourists to Malaga this summer.

