A 61-YEAR-OLD British man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner on a holiday flight from the UK to Malaga.

The incident occurred on board Jet2 flight LS265, which touched down at Malaga Airport last Monday evening.

Spanish air traffic controllers said in a tweet: “The crew of a plane arriving at Malaga from the UK has requested a police presence when they arrive because of problems with a conflictive passenger.

“We expedited the approach as much as possible and coordinated the arrival of the police.

“All our support to air crews who continue to deal with this situation on a regular basis.”

La tripulación de vuelo procedente de UK llegando a #Málaga solicita presencia policial a su llegada por problemas de orden a bordo con algún pasajero conflictivo. Le agilizamos la aproximación en lo posible y coordinamos la presencia de policía. Todo nuestro apoyo a las… pic.twitter.com/rhJqrKo4dZ — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) June 19, 2023

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Malaga has confirmed that the 61-year-old British man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his female partner who was travelling with him and was handed over to a specialist anti-domestic violence court in Malaga.

