MALAGA-Costa del Sol Airport has expanded its arrivals car park with the addition of 350 parking spaces.

The expansion is in the preferential car park in the Arrivals area, which has grown from 100 to 450 spaces just a few metres from the terminal.

Chauffeur-driven transport services, which until now have had to park in a temporary forecourt, will also be able to use the new parking spaces.

With this extension, the airport now offers passengers a total of 5,000 parking spaces, distributed between the general, preferential, long-stay and express car parks (with the first 10 minutes of courtesy).

Additionally, there are a further 1,300 parking spaces for employees of the different companies that work in the Malaga infrastructure.

Aena thus strengthens the quality of the service it provides to these companies and, consequently, to the end customer.

Appropriately signposted ‘Meeting Points’ have also been set up, specially marked for easy identification of chauffeur-driven vehicles and other transfer transports, thus speeding up collection times.

